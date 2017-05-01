Tigers' Miguel Cabrera expected to come off DL on Tuesday
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera says he feels good.
He looked good, perhaps great, when swinging before the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.
Detroit manager Brad Ausmus says he expects Cabrera to come off the disabled list on Tuesday to face Cleveland.
The superstar slugger hasn't played since April 21 because of a groin injury.
Cabrera crushed some pitches in batting practice Monday, hitting one off the metal awning that covers TV cameras beyond the
