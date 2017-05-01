Tyler Collins' 3-run homer helps Tigers top Indians 7-1
DETROIT — Tyler Collins hit a three-run homer and Daniel Norris gave up only one run, helping the Detroit Tigers open a series against the Cleveland Indians with a 7-1 victory Monday night.
Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez hit RBI doubles on consecutive pitches in the first inning. Collins sent a full-count pitch in the second over the right-
That was plenty of run support for Detroit's pitcher.
Norris (2-2) allowed five hits — including Edwin Encarnacion's RBI single in the third inning — four walks and struck out a season-high eight over six innings. Alex Wilson and Anibal Sanchez combined for three innings of scoreless relief as the Tigers won their second straight game.
Trevor Bauer (2-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks in four-plus innings.