US to host Ghana in Connecticut to prep for Gold Cup

CHICAGO — The U.S. national team will play Ghana on July 1 in East Hartford, Connecticut, to prepare for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup is the biennial championship for the North, Central American and Caribbean regions. Twelve teams take part in the tournament, which will be played in 14 U.S. cities from July 7-26.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena is expected to look at younger players in Gold Cup matches and leave off many of the team's regulars.

Ghana knocked the U.S. out of World Cup competition in 2006 and 2010 but the U.S. beat Ghana in the opening group stage match at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.