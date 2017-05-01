Vikings exercise 5th-year option on Barr, not Bridgewater

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Anthony Barr, but declined to do the same with injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Vikings announced Barr's option on Monday. Barr was drafted ninth overall in 2014 and has started 42 games in three seasons.

Bridgewater had cemented himself the team's offensive leader before suffering a horrific leg injury just before last season started. It is still not known when Bridgewater will be able to play again, if ever. If he spends all of next season on the physically unable to perform list, Bridgewater's contract will roll over to 2018.

If Bridgewater does come back to play next season, the Vikings would have to negotiate a new deal with him to have him remain in purple.

When Bridgewater went down, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford to serve as their starting quarterback. He set the NFL single-season record for completion percentage in 2016 and enters 2017 as the unquestioned starter.

The Vikings also signed Case Keenum to serve as the backup while Bridgewater continues to work his way back.

Also on Monday, the Vikings signed 13 rookie free agents: defensive ends Tashawn Bower of LSU, Caleb Kidder of Montana and Sam McCaskill of Boise State, defensive tackle Dylan Bradley of Southern Mississippi, offensive tackles Aviante Collins of TCU and Nick Fett of Iowa State, quarterback Wes Lunt of Illinois, running back Terrell Newby of Nebraska, tight end Josiah Price of Michigan State, cornerback Horace Richardson of SMU, receiver R.J. Shelton of Michigan State and linebackers Shaan Washington of Texas A&M and Eric Wilson of Cincinnati.

