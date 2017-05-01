West Indies all out for 312 on morning of day 2

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Pakistan bowled out the West Indies for 312 and was 36 without loss in reply at lunch on the second day of the second test on Monday.

It was a good morning for the Pakistanis.

They dismissed West Indies captain Jason Holder in the first over of the day, century-maker Roston Chase in the second over, and conceded only 26 runs to the home side, which resumed from 286-6 overnight.

Pakistan openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad navigated 14 overs to lunch and each finished 16 not out. Shehzad was dropped on 3 by Vishaul Singh at mid on off Shannon Gabriel.

Holder was the first wicket to fall off the third ball of the day, without adding to his overnight total of 58, and bringing his and Chase's seventh-wicket rescue partnership to an end at 132 runs. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas caught Holder in two minds, and he edged behind.

Chase went in the next over, also without adding to his overnight score of 131. He edged fast bowler Mohammad Amir to the slips, where Younis Khan took his third catch of the innings.

Eight down and the tail exposed, the West Indies didn't last much longer.