Yankees send Mitchell back to minors, day after double duty

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have sent reliever Bryan Mitchell back to the minors, a day after he pulled double duty by also playing an inning at first base.

The Yankees made the move before Monday night's game against Toronto. The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and righty Luis Cessa was recalled from the same club.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he wanted to have a fresh pitcher who could pitch extended innings if needed.

On Sunday, Mitchell threw a scoreless ninth inning against Baltimore, then played first base in the 10th, and returned to pitch in the 11th. He took the loss as the Orioles won 7-4.

Girardi made the unusual move because, with his bullpen running short, he wanted to keep Mitchell in the game. Mitchell made one error at first base when he let a popup fall, but came back to catch another one.