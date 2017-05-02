A look at the injuries that have plagued Penguins captain Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with a concussion and is ruled out of Game 4 of the Penguins' Eastern Conference semifinal with Washington on Wednesday.

The Penguins captain has battled concussions and other injuries throughout his career. Here's a brief look at Crosby's injury history:

Jan. 18, 2008 — Crosby suffers a significant high ankle sprain in a 3-0 home loss to Tampa Bay and misses the next 21 games. He returns briefly for three games on March 4 before swelling in the ankle causes him to miss seven more contests.

Jan. 1, 2011 — Crosby is hit hard in the head by Washington's David Steckel during the Winter Classic, and is hit again in Pittsburgh's next game by Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman. He misses the rest of the 2010-11 season and playoffs and the first 20 games of the 2011-12 season with concussion symptoms.

Dec. 5, 2011 — After only eight games back from his concussion, Crosby collides with Boston's David Krejci. He misses the next 40 games with concussion symptoms and a neck injury.

March 30, 2013 — Crosby misses the final 12 games of the regular season after his jaw is broken from a slapshot by teammate Brooks Orpik in a game against the New York Islanders.

Dec. 12, 2014 — Crosby is diagnosed with the mumps and misses three games.

Oct., 10 2016 — Crosby is diagnosed with another concussion and misses the first six games of the 2016-17 season.