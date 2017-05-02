Baseball Capsules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio each hit a two-run homer, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the fourth inning after Alex Gordon's double. It was his second home run in eight games since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha.

Hosmer's two-out shot in the seventh with Christian Colon aboard finished the night for White Sox rookie starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

Salvador Perez's single in the fifth struck third base and scored Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas with two outs.

Jason Vargas (4-1) allowed one run over six innings to pick up the win. Vargas has a 1.42 ERA in five starts.

GIANTS 4, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Cueto outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and San Francisco ended Los Angeles' four-game winning streak.

The Giants entered with a National League-low 16 home runs but hit two against Kershaw — a two-run shot by Hunter Pence in the first inning and a solo drive by Buster Posey in the third.

Pence began the night batting .100 in his career against Kershaw without a home run.

Cueto (4-1) held the Dodgers to three runs and six hits in seven innings. Derek Law fanned Yasiel Puig to earn his first save.

Kershaw (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs — three earned — and eight hits. He struck out five and had an RBI single.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner went 0 for 4, ending the longest hitting streak in the majors at 16 games. He lined out twice.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit an RBI double in a five-run seventh inning that lifted Houston over Texas in a game that included a bench-clearing tussle.

Chris Devenski (2-1) struck out two in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Andrew Cashner (0-3) had already plunked Altuve and Gurriel when Lance McCullers Jr. threw behind Mike Napoli with two outs in the sixth. He took a couple of steps toward McCullers while yelling at him, and McCullers did the same.

Astros catcher Brian McCann quickly got in Napoli's face and, after a few seconds, players from both benches and bullpens began spilling onto the field. Players from both teams did some pushing and shoving, and George Springer held back McCullers as he continued to bark at Napoli.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes and both teams received warnings, but no one was ejected before play resumed and McCullers struck out Napoli.

PHILLIES 10, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and Philadelphia routed Chicago.

Michael Saunders and Freddy Galvis also homered in support of starter Vince Velasquez (2-2) to help the Phillies stop a three-game losing streak.

The Cubs opened a seven-game homestand with their fourth loss in five games.

After rain delayed the start for 85 minutes, Philadelphia jumped on Brett Anderson (2-1) for seven runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Javier Baez homered for the Cubs.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base for Baltimore in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just more than a week ago.

In the teams' last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier.

Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Brad Brach got three outs for his fifth save.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-4) dropped his fourth consecutive start to match his loss total from last season.

METS 7, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Conforto homered and drove in three runs, and New York scored five times in the fourth inning off nemesis Julio Teheran before holding off Atlanta.

On a day when the Mets placed ace Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, Robert Gsellman (1-2) almost blew a 6-1 lead. Gsellman allowed five runs in five-plus innings, and five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his second save.

Conforto led off the game with his seventh homer and added a two-run single in New York's five-run fourth off Teheran (2-2). With New York's lead down to 6-5, Jose Reyes added a homer off Ian Krol in the eighth.

Atlanta's Ender Inciarte hit his fifth homer leading off the first.

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Collins hit a three-run homer and Daniel Norris gave up one run in six innings to help Detroit beat Cleveland.

Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez hit RBI doubles on consecutive pitches in the first. Collins went deep in the second for a 5-0 lead, and Alex Avila added a two-run single in the fifth.

Norris (2-2) allowed five hits, including Edwin Encarnacion's RBI single, and struck out a season-high eight.

Trevor Bauer (2-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks in four-plus innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto's 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over New York for their season-high third straight win.

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in the last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span.

Estrada (1-1) pitched seven fine innings. He gave up one run on seven hits without a walk.

Luis Severino (2-2) was hit hard and left in the sixth.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Odorizzi returned from the disabled list to combine with four relievers on a four-hitter in Tampa Bay's victory over Miami.

Odorizzi made his first start since April 15 and allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. He was activated before the game after recovering from a strained left hamstring.

Danny Farquhar (1-1) pitched a perfect sixth. Chris Whitley retired Christian Yelich with two on to end the eighth, and Alex Colome earned his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rays' Corey Dickerson made a leaping grab before crashing into the left-field wall to rob Adeiny Hechavarria of an extra-base hit in the fifth, and a sliding catch of Giancarlo Stanton's sinking liner leading off the ninth.

Tim Beckham had a two-run double for the Rays, who improved to 4-10 on the road. They totalled only five hits, but Marlins pitchers issued eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Marlins, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

The score was 3-all when Derek Norris started the seventh with a double off Brad Ziegler (1-1) and later came home from third when Kevin Kiermaier broke up a potential inning-ending double play by sliding hard into second base.

BREWERS 7, CARDINALS 5, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and Milwaukee beat St. Louis in 10 innings.

Shaw's three-run shot off Seung Hwan Oh (0-2) travelled an estimated 451 feet and broke a 4-all tie with two outs in the top of the 10th. Villar's two-run drive in the third soared 450 feet and gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

Jedd Gyorko hit two late homers for the Cardinals and finished with four hits. Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter connected back-to-back in the fifth.

Oliver Drake (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and Neftali Feliz earned his seventh save.

REDS 4, PIRATES 3, 10 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift Cincinnati over Pittsburgh.

Tucker Barnhart walked with one out in the 10th. Arismendy Alcantara pinch-ran for him and went to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Daniel Hudson (0-1).

After a groundout, Hamilton lined a double to right, giving the Reds consecutive wins for the first time since completing a four-game winning streak on April 12.

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Adam Duvall had a three-run homer for the Reds.