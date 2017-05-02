Brent Burns, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid finalists for Ted Lindsay Award
TORONTO — Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, San Jose defenceman Brent Burns and Pittsburgh centre Sidney Crosby were announced as the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday by the National Hockey League Players' Association.
The Ted Lindsay Award is presented annually "to the most outstanding player in the NHL," as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.
Crosby is vying for his fourth Award, while Burns and McDavid are hoping to become the third consecutive first-time recipients of the Ted Lindsay Award (Carey Price, 2014-15; Patrick Kane, 2015-16).
The award winner will be announced on June 21 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.
