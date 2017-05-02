Gonzalez hits 2 HRs, his slam sends Astros over Rangers 8-7

HOUSTON — Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that rallied the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-7 Tuesday night.

Gonzalez hit a towering fly off Keone Kela (0-1) just over the right-field wall and inside the right-field foul pole for his first career grand slam and a 7-5 lead. Gonzalez stood near the plate, seeing if the ball would be fair, before tossing his bat toward the dugout and beginning his trot.

George Springer had an RBI single later in the inning.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo and Elvis Andrus hit solo homers and Jonathan Lucroy had a two-run shot as the Rangers built a 5-0 lead. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Luke Gregerson.

James Hoyt (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings. Will Harris earned his first save, striking out Carlos Gomez on a wild pitch, and catcher Evan Gattis tagged Pete Kozma at the plate to end it.

Alex Claudio made his first career start. He pitched in place of Cole Hamels, who was scratched after experiencing tightness in his right oblique while warming up.

Hamels will return to Arlington on Wednesday to be examined by team physician Keith Meister.

Mike Fiers was tagged for five runs and seven hits — although he struck out a career-high nine — in six innings. Fiers also tied a personal high by allowing four home runs, and has allowed a major league-high 12 this season. He has given up at least two homers in four straight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jindal Gustavo (right forearm tightness) could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon, manager A.J. Hinch said. "We feel like he cleared the hurdle of having any sensitive feelings in his elbow or shoulder or general arm soreness," Hinch said. ... OF Teoscar Hernandez (bruised lower left leg) ran Tuesday and has been getting better, Hinch said.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: RHP Nick Martinez (0-0) will make his third start Wednesday in the third game of the four-=game series. Martinez has a no-decision in eight straight starts dating to his last win as a starter on Aug. 5, 2015, against Houston. He will be looking to build on his last start, when he allowed three runs in six innings.