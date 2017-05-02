Impact striker Matteo Mancosu out six to eight weeks with thigh injury

MONTREAL — Striker Matteo Mancosu will be out for six to eight weeks with a thigh injury, the Montreal Impact announced Tuesday.

The Italian suffered a tear in a thigh in the opening minutes of a 2-1 loss Saturday to the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps.

Mancosu, 32, joined the Impact last July from Bologna FC. He had three goals and four assists in 15 regular season games and added four goals and two assists in five playoff matches. This season, he has two goals in eight appearances.

The injury leaves the Impact thin at forward as they also announced that 2016 draft pick Michael Salazar has been loaned to the Ottawa Fury of the North American Soccer League. Remaining forwards on the roster are homegrown product Anthony Jackson-Hamel, rookie Nick DuPuy and Dominic Oduro, who usually plays on the right flank.

Salazar, who has 12 caps for Belize, was loaned to Ottawa on the condition that he not play in the Fury's Canadian Championship matches, leaving him eligible to return to Montreal for Cup games.