Indians ace Kluber leaves game with back discomfort
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber left a game Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers because of back discomfort.
Kluber was replaced for the fourth inning after struggling on a cold, damp night. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk while throwing 55 pitches. Kluber had gone at least six innings in each of his first five starts.
It was Kluber's shortest outing since completing 2 2/3 innings against Houston last May 9.
Among the hits allowed by Kluber was a homer by Miguel Cabrera. It was Cabrera's sixth career homer off Kluber.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer
-
LRT subcontractor causes gas leak, prompting widespread evacuations
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom