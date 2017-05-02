Jets decline to pick up 5th-year option on Calvin Pryor

NEW YORK — The New York Jets won't exercise the fifth-year contract option for safety Calvin Pryor, the team's first-round draft pick in 2014.

Pryor, who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency, can become a free agent after this season.

NFL Network first reported the Jets' decision Tuesday. The option would have been worth $5.266 million for the 2018 season.

Pryor's future with the franchise became increasingly uncertain during the draft last weekend, when the Jets selected safeties in each of the first two rounds: LSU's Jamal Adams with the No. 6 overall pick and Florida's Marcus Maye in the second round.

The Jets could still try to trade the 24-year-old Pryor, who has two interceptions in 44 NFL games. Coach Todd Bowles said Pryor, the No. 18 overall pick out of Louisville three years ago, could be used in three-safety formations.

___