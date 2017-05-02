Monday's Games
Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
(Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Ontario 4 San Diego 1
(Series is tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Cleveland 116 Toronto 105
(Cleveland leads series 1-0)
Houston 126 San Antonio 99
(Houston leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American
Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 5 Boston 2
Detroit 7 Cleveland 1
Houston 6 Texas 2
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1
National
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 10 Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Tampa Bay 4 Miami 2
---
