Otters' Raddysh named OHL's most outstanding defenceman for 2016-17

TORONTO — Darren Raddysh of the Erie Otters has been named the Ontario Hockey League's most outstanding defenceman for the 2016-17 season.

Raddysh led all OHL defencemen in scoring with 81 points (16 goals, 65 assists) in 62 games, and finished the season with a plus-62 defensive rating.

The 21-year-old from Caledon, Ont., is the first Otter to win the Max Kaminsky Trophy as top defenceman, and the first OHL player to also win the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as overage player of the year in the same season.