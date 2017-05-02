Pakistan reaches 226-3 at lunch in 2nd West Indies test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Pakistan reached 226-3 at lunch on the third day of the second test against West Indies on Tuesday, trailing by 86 runs in its first innings after a slow morning session.

In their 26 overs, the tourists added only 54 runs without losing a wicket in reply to the West Indies total of 312.

Azhar Ali, six runs short of a century, and Misbah-ul-Haq (40) were at the crease.