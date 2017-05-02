Panthers waive starting safety Tre Boston, 4 others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have waived former starting safety Tre Boston and four others.
Carolina also waived fullback Devon Johnson, tackles Jordan Rigsbee and Jake Rodgers and cornerback Lou Young, the team announced Tuesday.
Boston, the team's fourth-round draft pick in 2014, spent three seasons in Carolina and started 16 games, including 10 last season.
He had 93 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Boston became expendable when the Panthers signed free agent Mike Adams earlier this
Young spent time on the practice squads of Baltimore, Jacksonville and Carolina. He played in six games last season for the Panthers.
