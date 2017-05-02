Rangers' Hamels scratched with tightness in right oblique

HOUSTON — The Texas Rangers have scratched ace Cole Hamels from his scheduled start against the Houston Astros because of tightness in his right oblique.

Hamels will return to Arlington on Wednesday to be examined by team physician Keith Meister.

The Rangers said Hamels felt discomfort in his right side while warming up Tuesday. The left-hander was shut down and getting treatment during the game.

The four-time All-Star is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.