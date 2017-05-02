Schalke midfielder Alessandro Schoepf to miss rest of season

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke midfielder Alessandro Schoepf will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Bundesliga club says the 23-year-old Schoepf has a partial rupture to the anterior ligament in his right knee, sustained in a collision with Bayer Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs on Friday.

Schoepf, who scored one goal and set up two more in the 4-1 win, won't need an operation but he will be out for about four months.