Scores and Schedule
Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
(Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Ontario 4 San Diego 1
(Series is tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Cleveland 116 Toronto 105
(Cleveland leads series 1-0)
Houston 126 San Antonio 99
(Houston leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American
Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 5 Boston 2
Detroit 7 Cleveland 1
Houston 6 Texas 2
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1
National
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 10 Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Tampa Bay 4 Miami 2
---
Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
(Ottawa leads series 2-0)
St. Louis at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
(Nashville leads series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
(Series is tied 2-2)
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
(Series is tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Boston leads series 1-0)
Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
(Series is tied 0-0)
---
MLB
American
Toronto (Latos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 3-1) at Detroit (Verlander 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gray 0-0) at Minnesota (Santana 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 2-0) at Houston (Fiers 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 1-4) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
National
Arizona (Walker 3-1) at Washington (Roark 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1) at Cincinnati (Feldman 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 2-2), 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 0-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 2-3) at San Diego (Cahill 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-2) at Miami (Volquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
---