Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

(Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Ontario 4 San Diego 1

(Series is tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Cleveland 116 Toronto 105

(Cleveland leads series 1-0)

Houston 126 San Antonio 99

(Houston leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American

Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 5 Boston 2

Detroit 7 Cleveland 1

Houston 6 Texas 2

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1

National

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 10 Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Tampa Bay 4 Miami 2

---

Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

(Ottawa leads series 2-0)

St. Louis at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

(Nashville leads series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

(Series is tied 2-2)

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

(Series is tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

(Boston leads series 1-0)

Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

(Series is tied 0-0)

---

MLB

American

Toronto (Latos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 3-1) at Detroit (Verlander 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gray 0-0) at Minnesota (Santana 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 2-0) at Houston (Fiers 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 1-4) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

National

Arizona (Walker 3-1) at Washington (Roark 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1) at Cincinnati (Feldman 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 2-2), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 0-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 2-3) at San Diego (Cahill 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-2) at Miami (Volquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

---

