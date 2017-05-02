Thomas scores 53, Celtics beat Wizards 129-119 in OT

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points — the second-highest total in Celtics playoff history — to help Boston beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 in overtime on Tuesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

Fiddling with the mouth guard he began using after losing one of his front teeth in Game 1, Thomas had nine points in overtime, when the Celtics outscored Washington 15-5. He is the fifth player in the history of the NBA's most-decorated franchise to score 50 or more points in a post-season game, missing John Havlicek's team record by one point.