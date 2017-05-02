Three Flyers score as Canada tops Switzerland 4-1 in pre-tournament game

GENEVA — Philadelphia Flyers teammates Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had a goal and an assist as Canada downed Switzerland 4-1 on Tuesday in an exhibition game ahead of the IIHF world championship.

Chris Lee, a MacTier, Ont. native who plays for Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the KHL, and another Flyer, Sean Couturier, had the other goals for Canada, which outshot the Swiss 41-17 at Vernots arena.

Pius Suter replied for Switzerland.

"There were good parts and not so good parts, but that's to be expected when you haven't played in a while," said Canadian defenceman Mike Matheson. "It's an adjustment.

"Right now we're just trying to get our game where we need it to be. That's the biggest thing."

Chad Johnson started in goal for Canada and made nine saves and Calvin Pickard stopped all seven shots he faced after taking over at 9:19 of the second period.

Lee and Couturier scored in the opening 5:42 of play and Giroux made it 3-0 at 13:06 before Suter replied for the Swiss late in the first.

Simmonds added a power play goal at 16:38 of the second.