Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney to celebrate 100th game in charge Wednesday

TORONTO — Coach Greg Vanney marks his 100th game in charge of Toronto FC on Wednesday night when Orlando City visits BMO Field.

The milestone — which covers MLS regular-season, playoff and Canadian Championship games — is all the more remarkable given Toronto went through eight coaches in eight years before Vanney took charge late in the 2014 season after Ryan Nelsen was fired.

Vanney, a former U.S. international defender, led Toronto to the MLS Cup final last year.

His 100th game will be a challenge. At 6-1-0, Orlando has the best record in Major League Soccer.