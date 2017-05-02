Wild: Scandella hip surgery should have him ready for season
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild
The Wild announced that Scandella's surgery Tuesday went as planned, performed by Dr. Chris Larson. Scandella is expected to be ready for action by the start of next season.
Another Wild
The Wild lost in five games to the Blues.
___
More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer