Yanks put slumping Bird on DL; Ellsbury out with sore elbow
NEW YORK — Slumping first baseman Greg Bird has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees because of a bruised right ankle.
Bird has been playing with a sore ankle off and on since fouling a ball off his foot during one of the final games of his outstanding spring training. He is hitting .100 with one home run and three RBIs in 60 at-bats.
Ellsbury got hurt when he ran face-first into the padded wall to make a terrific catch Monday.
