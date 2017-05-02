Yanks put slumping Bird on DL; Ellsbury out with sore elbow

NEW YORK — Slumping first baseman Greg Bird has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees because of a bruised right ankle.

Centre fielder Jacoby Ellsbury also is out of the lineup Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with an injury to his left elbow. Yankees manager Joe Girardi says an MRI revealed a bruised nerve, and the team will wait a couple of days before making a decision about whether Ellsbury needs to go on the DL.

Bird has been playing with a sore ankle off and on since fouling a ball off his foot during one of the final games of his outstanding spring training. He is hitting .100 with one home run and three RBIs in 60 at-bats.