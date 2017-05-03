After playoff loss, Hawks pondering front office changes

ATLANTA — After a disappointing season ended with a first-round playoff loss, the Atlanta Hawks are evaluating possible changes in their front office.

The current setup gives coach Mike Budenholzer authority over all personnel matters with assistance from general manager Wes Wilcox.

There was a report Wednesday that Wilcox had been fired, which was denied by the team. The Hawks did say in a statement that "leadership is undergoing a period of evaluation and looking at how basketball operations works best."

It seems likely that some changes are coming, especially after the Hawks dipped to 43-39 this season and lost to the Washington Wizards in the opening round. The season ended with a 16-point loss on Atlanta's home court in Game 6.

