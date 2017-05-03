Athletics put LHP Sean Doolittle on DL with shoulder strain
MINNEAPOLIS — Oakland Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle has been put on the 10-day disabled list due to a strain of the left shoulder that has troubled him for three seasons.
The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Wednesday, and Doolittle was sent home for treatment. Manager Bob Melvin said he's not anticipating a quick return for Doolittle, an All-Star in 2014 who missed 121 games in 2015 and 59 games in 2016 with shoulder injuries.
The 30-year-old left-hander has a 3.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings over nine appearances this season. He had three days of rest prior to his most recent outing on Saturday and threw only five pitches, but his history dictated a cautious approach.
