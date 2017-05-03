Canadian tennis star Raonic returns from injury with win over Bedene in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic survived a scare in his return to action Wednesday before holding on to beat Britain's Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3) in second-round action at the Istanbul Open.

Raonic, the top seed in Istanbul, was playing his first match in nearly six weeks after being forced to withdraw from the Miami Open with a hamstring injury. He had his hands full with his British opponent in a match that went two hours 36 minutes.

Bedene won the final three points in the first-set tiebreak, but Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., broke Bedene twice in the second set to level the match.

Both players held serve in the third set before Raonic went up 2-0 early in the tiebreak and held on for the win.