Cardinals sign centre/guard Tony Bergstrom to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed centre /guard Tony Bergstrom to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound Bergstrom played 15 games for Houston last season and was released by the Texans on April 13. He spent his first four NFL seasons with Oakland, playing 26 games after being drafted in the 2012 third round out of the University of Utah.

