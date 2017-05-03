Carreno Busta beats Robredo to reach Estoril Open quarters

ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta defeated fellow Spaniard Tommy Robredo 7-6 (5), 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta saved seven break points and converted four of his five break opportunities to win the match in just under two hours.

The 21st-ranked Carreno Busta will play the quarterfinal against Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, who defeated Portugal's Gastao Elias 6-1, 6-2.