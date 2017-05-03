Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas getting tips from Kobe Bryant

WASHINGTON — Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is getting some assists from Kobe Bryant.

Thomas, who has had some huge performances in the playoffs, says he's been talking and texting with Bryant to get tips about his game. Thomas says after the Celtics were down 2-0 in the first round to Chicago, he emailed film to Bryant and the five-time NBA champion broke it down with him for 30 minutes over the phone.

Thomas says Bryant first reached out after his sister died in a car accident and has stayed in touch to help with basketball. Thomas says Bryant is mentally "on a different level" than anyone else because of the specifics of what he saw in the game film and suggestions on how to beat certain defences .

