Clippers, Doc Rivers bracing for wild off-season

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers are settling in for what could be a wild off-season .

After another disappointing playoff exit — this time a first-round loss to Utah in seven games — the Clippers have a lot of work to do.

Will the Clippers could blow up the core of the team and rebuild? Will the "Big Three" of Chris Paul, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan be broken up, with Griffin and Paul set to become free agents.

"I don't know. I think they deserve a chance to win. They have built this legacy. I do believe that," Rivers said Wednesday. "Whether that's what we decide to do that or not. There's a big part of me that believes (in them). These guys are responsible for the birth of our franchise in a lot of ways. They consider themselves Clippers. ... I would love them to shepherd that through. Whether that happens or not, it's too early to make all those decisions or they'll make them for us. But I do have a strong believe in that."

The Clippers have yet to make the Western Conference Finals.

J.J. Redick also is a free agent, and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has an option.

The inability to beat the Jazz provided evidence for Rivers heading into free agency.

"We need length," Rivers said. "We need more length and two-way players. Again, that's easy to say. Little harder to do with the way our contracts are. We may continue to do what we've done or we may decide to change our contracts and have more flexibility."

There is much work to be done, and it could be an off-season of much change.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Rivers said. "I'm a driven human being. I can tell you I do this for one reason and that is to be the winner. I decided a while ago I no longer want to be in the party I want to be the party. Like I tell my players, when you set yourself up that way, you're going to have a ton of disappointment. I told them that four years ago. Unfortunately, so far I've been right. It's the only way to go, as far as I'm concerned."

Griffin suffered a toe injury in Game 3 of the playoffs, and had surgery this week.

"He's doing well ... The surgery went better than we thought," Rivers said.

Griffin is a free agent with an early termination option. Asked if he thinks he'll opt out, Rivers said: "I guess. I don't know. I have no assumption."

Rivers is president and coach of the Clippers and there is speculation over whether he'll keep his duties in the front office. There's no uncertainty on his part over whether his dual roles work based on the help he gets with front office staff.