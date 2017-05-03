Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech soccer federation says it has been raided by police and its chairman has been detained.

Federation spokesman Michal Jurman says "we can confirm that federation chairman, Mr. (Miroslav) Pelta, has been detained."

He says soccer officials co-operated with police but offered no details about the ongoing investigation.

Police also raided the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial first-division club partly owned by Pelta. Club spokesman Stepan Hanus confirmed the raid but gave no details.