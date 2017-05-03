Sports

David Villa extends contract with NYC by 1 year through 2018

NEW YORK — Spanish striker David Villa has extended his contract with Major League Soccer's New York City team for one year through the 2018 season.

The deal with the 35-year-old was announced by the team on Wednesday. Villa, the 2016 MLS MVP, is earning $5.61 million this season.

Villa, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup champions, began playing for NYC in 2015 and has 46 goals in 70 games, including five in seven matches this season.

