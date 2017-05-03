Defence fails, leaves Atletico Madrid far from CL final
MADRID — Diego Simeone's much-hyped
Atletico's mighty
Next week's match at the Vicente Calderon Stadium leaves Atletico with only a slim chance of avenging the losses to Madrid in the final both in 2016 and in 2014. Madrid also eliminated Atletico in the 2015 quarterfinals.
"We made too many mistakes," Atletico midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion said. "We need to apologize to our fans, to everyone at the stadium and to everyone watching at home. Nothing worked for us."
It was thanks to tough defending that Atletico thrived in recent years, winning the Spanish league in 2014 and reaching the Champions League final in two of the last three seasons.
Simeone's team had struggled a bit on
Injuries to key players ahead of Tuesday's game had raised doubts about the backline.
Simeone had to improvise by playing central defender Lucas Hernandez at right back, although that change didn't appear to affect Atletico too much. What really hurt the team were the atypical mistakes.
The first goal came after the
In the second half, Madrid scored again after a mistake by Filipe Luis, usually one of the best players in Simeone's
The third goal came in a counterattack that caught Atletico's defenders off guard. Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez got past central defender Diego Godin on the right side of the area and passed the ball back to Ronaldo, who was unmarked in front of the goal and scored easily.
"They were smarter than us in the second half," Koke said. "They waited for us, and Madrid is a great team when playing on counterattacks."
Atletico, seeking its first Champions League title, had conceded three goals in a game only three other times this season, including in 3-0 loss to Madrid at home in a Spanish league match in November.
Atletico defeated Madrid 4-0 at the Calderon in the league in 2015, a result that if repeated would be enough to see the hosts advance.
"Unexpected things happen in football," Simeone said. "We will fight until the last drop of hope."
