Defender Kennedy Faulknor to join Canadian teammate Jessie Fleming at UCLA.

TORONTO — Defender Kennedy Faulknor is joining fellow Canadian international Jessie Fleming at UCLA.

Faulknor went from leading Canada to the title at a CONCACAF under-15 tournament in 2014 to making her debut at 16 with the senior national team in December 2015 at a tournament in Brazil.

Named the 2015 U-17 Canadian women's player of the year, the defender from Markham, Ont., has four caps to her credit

"Kennedy will be a fantastic fit in Westwood," UCLA head coach Amanda Cromwell said in a statement. "She has several caps with the Canadian full team and is a premiere left-footed defender.

"We saw Kennedy years ago at the Disney Showcase, and she stood out as one of the best players in that tournament. She has power, pace, and loves to have the ball at her feet. She is truly a modern-day centre back who also can play on the flank. We have high expectations for Kennedy, as she does for herself."

Faulknor is part of a 10-woman UCLA recruiting class that includes midfielder-forward Ashley Sanchez, who has already been called up by the U.S. national team.

Faulknor played for the Unionville Milliken Soccer Club in League 1 Ontario.

Fleming, who has won 43 caps already for Canada, led UCLA last season with 11 goals and 27 points. The 19-year-old from London, Ont., was named an NSCAA third-team all-American, becoming just the fourth UCLA freshman ever to earn NSCAA all-American honours.