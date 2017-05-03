Detroit's Kinsler leaves game with hamstring tightness
Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler has left the Tigers' game against the Cleveland Indians with left hamstring tightness.
Kinsler was removed in the top of the seventh inning after going 0 for 3 at the plate. Andrew Romine replaced him at second base and atop the batting order Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old Kinsler is hitting only .206 on the season with three home runs. He hit 28 homers a season ago.
