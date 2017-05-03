Dwyer's double gives KC a win; Toronto edges Orlando
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dom Dwyer scored a second-half double to give Sporting KC a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday and top spot in the MLS Western Conference.
Sporting KC's fourth consecutive win at home ended the Red Bulls' three-game winning streak.
Dwyer has scored five times in five games. After a poor attempted clearance by New York a minute into the second half, Benny Feilhaber's longe-range shot deflected off Sal Zizzo and Dwyer was there to capitalize from inside the six-yard box.
In the 68th, Feilhaber worked down the right flank, cut back inside his defender at the edge of the area and crossed for Dwyer, who drove his right-foot shot in under the crossbar.
In a tussle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the first half — in the 9th and 38th minutes — to help Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over Orlando City.
Kaka scored in first-half stoppage time for Orlando City, which entered on a four-game winning streak and on top of the division standings, but the visitors couldn't find an equalizer in the second half.
Toronto leads the conference with 18 points from eight games, two points clear of Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls.
