Dwyer's double gives KC a win; Toronto edges Orlando

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dom Dwyer scored a second-half double to give Sporting KC a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday and top spot in the MLS Western Conference.

Sporting KC's fourth consecutive win at home ended the Red Bulls' three-game winning streak.

Dwyer has scored five times in five games. After a poor attempted clearance by New York a minute into the second half, Benny Feilhaber's longe-range shot deflected off Sal Zizzo and Dwyer was there to capitalize from inside the six-yard box.

In the 68th, Feilhaber worked down the right flank, cut back inside his defender at the edge of the area and crossed for Dwyer, who drove his right-foot shot in under the crossbar.

In a tussle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the first half — in the 9th and 38th minutes — to help Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over Orlando City.

Kaka scored in first-half stoppage time for Orlando City, which entered on a four-game winning streak and on top of the division standings, but the visitors couldn't find an equalizer in the second half.