Dwyer scores twice in Sporting KC's 2-0 win over Red Bulls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dominic Dwyer scored two second-half goals, Tim Melia had his sixth shutout of the season and Sporting KC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (5-1-3) moved into first place in the Western Conference with its fourth straight win at home. New York (5-4-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Dwyer has scored five times in five games. After a poor clearance by New York in the 46th minute, Benny Feilhaber's shot from distance deflected off of Sal Zizzo and Dwyer put it in the back of the net. In the 68th minute, Feilhaber dribbled in space along the right side, cut back his defender at the edge of the 18-yard box and crossed it to Dwyer.

New York's best scoring chance came in the 28th minute when forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen forced a defensive turnover, but his breakaway shot was knocked over the crossbar by Melia.