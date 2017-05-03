Everton says Lennon being treated for stress-related illness

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton says winger Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a "stress-related illness," following reports that he was detained by police amid concerns for his welfare.

The Premier League club said Wednesday that it was supporting the 30-year-old Lennon through his issues.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that officers responded to an incident on Tuesday and detained a 30-year-old man under the Mental Health Act, before taking him to the hospital for assessment.