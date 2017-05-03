Gonzalez homers again in Astros' 10-1 win over Rangers

HOUSTON — Marwin Gonzalez homered for the fourth time in his last three games and Carlos Correa had four hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez had two hits and smashed a two-run homer off the batter's eye in centre in the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead. He hit two home runs against Texas on Tuesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth that rallied Houston to an 8-7 win.

Correa and Brian McCann sparked a four-run second inning with solo homers off starter Nick Martinez (0-1).

Correa finished 4 for 5 and a triple shy of the cycle.

Charlie Morton (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two. The Rangers were hitless until Rougned Odor doubled in the fourth inning.

Josh Reddick added a two-run homer off Anthony Bass in the eighth.

With their fourth straight win, the Astros have the best record in baseball at 19-9, fueled by a 15-4 mark against the AL West. They matched their best 28-game start in franchise history, set by the 2006 club.

Every Astros hitter reached base except for Jose Altuve, who had a rare 0-for-5 night. Gonzalez, Correa, George Springer and Alex Bregman all had multihit games. Houston improved to 15-1 when scoring four runs or more.

Texas matched a season high with three errors. The Rangers have lost five straight and eight of their last nine games on the road.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks because of a strained right oblique. The Rangers put Hamels on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and recalled righty Bass from Triple-A Round Rock. Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday. He said he felt discomfort in his right side while warming up.

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow) will travel with the team to Anaheim for this weekend's series and may start playing catch soon, manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Triple-A Fresno 3B Colin Moran was placed on the seven-day DL, retroactive to May 1, and Tony Kemp was added to the active roster.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (2-0) returns from the DL after being placed there April 21 with gout in his left ankle. Griffin is 5-0 in seven starts against Houston.

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start this season, looking to build on his last outing against Oakland when he allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss.

___