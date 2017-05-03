Hamilton, Mesoraco end homer droughts, Reds beat Pirates 7-2

CINCINNATI — Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The Reds have won five of six from their Ohio River rivals.

Eugenio Suarez started the Reds' surge with a three-run homer in the first inning off Jameson Taillon (2-1), who hadn't allowed a homer on the road this season. Hamilton hit his first homer since June 28 — a streak of 319 at-bats that was the third-longest active drought in the majors — just inside the right-field pole for a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Mesoraco missed most of the last two seasons because of surgery on his hip and shoulder. He connected for a solo shot in the sixth off Trevor Williams, the catcher's first homer since Sept. 23, 2014 — a span of 117 at-bats.

Rookie Davis (1-1) repeatedly escaped threats to get his first victory in the majors. The Pirates left the bases loaded in the second and the fourth. Davis lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He threw 91 pitches.

One day after they matched their season high with 12 runs, the Pirates couldn't get a hit with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 8. Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Cody Reed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli missed a fourth straight game with a sore right foot that was improving with treatment. The Pirates have no plans to put him on the DL. ... LHP Antonio Bastardo has started playing catch. He's been sidelined since April 25 by a strained left thigh.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will begin throwing in the bullpen every third day at the team's spring training complex in Arizona. He had bone spurs removed from his pitching elbow in February. He's not expected back before late June at the earliest.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Ivan Nova (3-2) was named the NL's pitcher of the month for April, when he threw two complete games and a shutout. Nova pitched a three-hitter for a 4-0 win against Miami on Saturday. He has more complete games than walks allowed this season, with only one batter getting a base on balls.

Reds: Tim Adleman (0-1) gave up a season-high eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-5 loss at St. Louis on Friday.

