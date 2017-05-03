LA Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng has undergone surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle.

The Lakers announced Deng's surgery Wednesday.

The veteran is expected to be recovered well before the start of training camp.

The 32-year-old Deng averaged a career-low 7.2 points per game last season, his first with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer. He struggled with his new team, making a career-worst 38.7 per cent of his shots and producing a career-low 1.3 assists per game.