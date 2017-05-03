LeBron passes Abdul-Jabbar for No. 2 on playoff scoring list
CLEVELAND — LeBron James has moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the No. 2 scorer in NBA playoff history.
James entered Wednesday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between Cleveland and Toronto needing 25 points to surpass the inimitable Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points). The Cavaliers star did so with a 3-pointer with 8:41 left in the third quarter.
Moments later, James got a rousing ovation from the Cleveland crowd when his achievement was shown on the giant scoreboard.
Trying to get to his seventh straight NBA Finals, the 32-year-old James now only trails Michael Jordan, who scored 5,987 points in just 179
James has been soaring up a variety of scoring lists all season. He's currently seventh on the career scoring list with 28,787 points in the regular season.
Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 38,387 points during his Hall of Fame career.
