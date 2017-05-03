Los Angeles Kings sign Swedish defenceman Oscar Fantenberg
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have signed
The Kings announced the deal Wednesday with the 25-year-old Swede.
Fantenberg went undrafted by the NHL, but he bloomed into a solid
Fantenberg has never played in a North American league, but he is expected to challenge for a roster spot with Los Angeles during training camp in the fall.
