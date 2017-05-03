Man United: Shaw out for season but injured teammates return

VIGO, Spain — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The 21-year-old Shaw missed most of last season after a double leg break and has endured a frustrating comeback campaign.

The England international had managed to force his way back into Jose Mourinho's plans in recent weeks. In only his 19th appearance of the campaign, Shaw was force off inside the opening 10 minutes against Swansea in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Luke Shaw is injured and it is an important injury obviously," Mourinho said Wednesday. "But we are still waiting for one more medical opinion for the medical department to decide what to do. But it doesn't matter what — he is out for the season. That is confirmed."

Shaw joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and Tim Fosu-Mensah on the sidelines, although Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have returned to the squad in Spain where United plays Celta Vigo in the first leg of their of the Europa League semifinal on Thursday.