MLS Capsules

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dominic Dwyer scored two second-half goals, Tim Melia had his sixth shutout of the season and Sporting KC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (5-1-3) moved into first place in the Western Conference with its fourth straight win at home. New York (5-4-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Dwyer has scored five times in five games. After a poor clearance by New York in the 46th minute, Benny Feilhaber's shot from distance deflected off of Sal Zizzo and Dwyer put it in the back of the net. In the 68th minute, Feilhaber dribbled in space along the right side, cut back his defender at the edge of the 18-yard box and crossed it to Dwyer.

New York's best scoring chance came in the 28th minute when forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen forced a defensive turnover, but his breakaway shot was knocked over the crossbar by Melia.

TORONTO FC 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the first half to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City.

Giovinco had his second two-goal game in three matches, scoring in the ninth and 38th minutes. He has five goals this season, combining with Jozy Altidore to account for 10 of Toronto's 14 goals.

Toronto (4-1-4) switched formation to a back four late in the game to blunt the Orlando attack and stretch its winning streak to three in Greg Vanney's 100th game (42-36-22) as coach.