Montreal-based Beterbiev finds opponent for IBF eliminator _ German Enrico Koelling

MONTREAL — Light heavyweight contender Artur Beterbiev of Montreal has finally found his next opponent — Enrico Koelling of Germany.

Promoter Yvon Michel announced Wednesday that Beterbiev (11-0) will face Koelling (23-1) at a date yet to be determined at a venue that will be somewhere in North America. The winner will become mandatory challenger for the International Boxing Federation title, which will go to the winner of a June 17 rematch between current champion Andre Ward and Russian banger Sergey Kovalev.

Beterbiev, who has stopped his 11 opponents before the limit, last fought on Dec. 23 when he took down Isidro Prieto in Gatineau, Que. He was slated to fight in an elimination bout on April 21 in Miami, but opponent Sullivan Barrera backed out. Michel has said several other ranked opponents turned down offers to fight the hard-hitting Russia native.

"We would like to underline Enrico Koelling's determination and confidence in his abilities," Michel said in a statement. "He's not afraid to cross the ocean to take on Artur Beterbiev."