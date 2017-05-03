New re-entry policy eliminates smoke breaks at Winnipeg's MTS Centre

WINNIPEG — Forget about that smoke break — visitors to Winnipeg's MTS Centre will no longer be able to re-enter the arena after leaving during hockey games, concerts and special events.

True North Sports and Entertainment said Wednesday in a news release it is implementing a no-re-entry policy starting Sept. 1.

The corporation says that will give MTS Centre officials greater control over security and the air temperature.

It says frequent leaving and re-entering the building lets in extremely cold air in the winter months and hot humid air in the summer months.

There will be exceptions for general emergencies, medical issues and child care, though those will be determined on a case-by-case basis by event staff and security.

Smokers are just out of luck.

“If you’re taking a flight to Calgary or Toronto, it’s the equivalent amount of time as coming to an event here at the MTS Centre,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior VP of venues and entertainment for True North.