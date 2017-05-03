Owen Sound's Michael McNiven named OHL's top goaltender
TORONTO — Michael McNiven of the Owen Sound Attack has been named the Ontario Hockey League's goaltender of the year for the 2016-17 season.
McNiven posted a 41-9-4 record over 54 games this season while posting a league-low 2.30 goals-against-average, a .915 save percentage and six shutouts.
Last season, McNiven was part of an Attack squad that set franchise records for wins (49) and points (102) while surrendering a league-low 177 goals-against. McNiven won 11 straight games from Dec. 9 through Jan. 21 contributing to the club's record 15-game winning-streak.
The 19-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., signed a free agent entry-level contract with the Canadiens in September, 2015.
"This is a huge honour," McNiven said in a statement. "At the beginning of the year I made it my goal to be the best goalie I could be on a night in, night out basis, and to be named goaltender of the year in a league with so many fantastic goalies means a lot to me.
"That said, this should be viewed as a team award. I wouldn't have been able to make the saves I did if it wasn't for my teammates who blocked shots, cleared players from the front of the net, and made my job easier."
